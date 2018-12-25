Litchfield Park Man Indicted in Child Sexual Exploitation Case

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a State Grand Jury indicted 47-year-old Matthew Sam Valdez, from Litchfield Park, on ten counts of Child Sexual Exploitation on Monday.

Valdez was arrested on December 10, 2018, after agents allegedly located 10 images depicting child sexual abuse in his possession.

Valdez, who was on pre-trial release for a separate alleged Aggravated DUI case, is being held without bond in the Maricopa County Jail. This case was investigated by the Phoenix Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Assistant Attorney General Todd Lawson is prosecuting the case.

All defendants are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.