Tonalea Man Sentenced to Prison for Assaulting Navajo Nation Officer

Phoenix, Arizona - Monday, Randell William Lane, 30, of Tonalea, Ariz. was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi to 26 months’ imprisonment, to be followed by three years of supervised release. Lane, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, had previously pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer.

On March 12, 2018, a Navajo Nation police officer was dispatched to try to locate Lane. After locating him, the officer attempted to place Lane under arrest for violations of tribal law. Lane resisted arrest, ran to his nearby vehicle, and grabbed a machete. After the officer persuaded Lane to drop the machete, Lane nonetheless lunged at the officer, began wrestling with him, and attempted to take the officer’s firearm. Lane was successfully arrested after a second officer arrived on scene.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Navajo Nation Department of Public Safety. The prosecution was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Samuels, District of Arizona, Phoenix.