Attorney General Mark Brnovich Announces Bipartisan Group Fighting Robocalls

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced he is a part of a bipartisan group of 40 state attorneys general to stop or reduce annoying and harmful robocalls. This coalition is reviewing the technology major telecom companies are pursuing to combat illegal robocalls.

“We need to use every tool available to stop illegal phone scammers from preying on hardworking Arizona families,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “Robocalls are a serious problem and we need to do everything we can to combat these calls, including working with the telecommunications providers to develop and deploy technological solutions.”

Arizona sits on the executive committee for this multistate group. Since it was formed, there have been several in-depth meetings with several major telecom companies. These productive meetings have led to greater information sharing about the technological capabilities currently in existence or in development to fight these calls.

General Brnovich and his colleagues are working to:

Develop a detailed understanding of what is technologically feasible to minimize unwanted robocalls and illegal telemarketing.

Engage the major telecom companies to encourage them to expedite the best possible solutions for consumers.

Determine whether states should make further recommendations to the FCC.

General Brnovich is joined in this investigation by attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office also continues to pursue Do Not Call cases against Arizona violators. In the last two years, the office obtained numerous Do Not Call judgments, including a $1,000,000 civil penalty against Adobe Carpet Cleaning, a $340,000 civil penalty against Desert Valley Aire, and a $150,000 civil penalty against Orangutan Home Services.

If you believe you have been the victim of consumer fraud, please contact the Attorney General’s Office in Phoenix at (602) 542-5763, in Tucson at (520) 628-6648, or outside the metro areas at (800) 352-8431. Bilingual consumer protection staff is available to assist.