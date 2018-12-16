Making Government Work For Arizonans

Yuma, Arizona - With the goal of making government operate at the speed of business, Governor Ducey implemented the Arizona Management System (AMS) to eliminate government waste, reduce costs, identify areas for improvement and enhance customer service for Arizonans.
In partnership with our talented state employees and agency directors, Arizona continues to make progress in creating a more efficient, accountable and transparent government that better serves Arizonans.
Here are a few examples of how these efforts have improved state government to the benefit of Arizona taxpayers:
- Processing Licenses Faster: By streamlining the application and review process for liquor licenses, the Arizona Department of Liquor reduced the time it takes to issue a license from 104 days (September 2017) to as fast as 47 days (August 2018), saving Arizona citizens and businesses valuable time and resources.
- Improving Responsiveness Through Modernization: The Arizona Industrial Commission created online community portals to improve customer access to workers' compensation records. Arizonans can now quickly and conveniently access those documents electronically, and as a result, gain access to records in an average of two days as opposed to ten days.
- Boosting Customer Satisfaction: Through the tools provided by AMS, the Arizona Registrar of Contractors (ROC) has improved customer engagement and responsiveness. The ROC reduced the days it takes to issue a license from an average of over 90 days to less than 19 days. The faster license issuances have led to an increase in the agency’s customer satisfaction rate from 60 to 98 percent.
- Reducing Workplace Injuries: In 2016, the Arizona Department of Juvenile Corrections (ADJC) recorded over 45 workplace injuries resulting in over 1,900 days of lost productivity. By improving signage and staff communication, ADJC has seen a 43 percent reduction in workplace injuries and a 54 percent reduction in lost days in 2017 compared to 2016.