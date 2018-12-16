Making Government Work For Arizonans

Arizona News

Yuma, Arizona - With the goal of making government operate at the speed of business, Governor Ducey implemented the Arizona Management System (AMS) to eliminate government waste, reduce costs, identify areas for improvement and enhance customer service for Arizonans.

In partnership with our talented state employees and agency directors, Arizona continues to make progress in creating a more efficient, accountable and transparent government that better serves Arizonans.

Here are a few examples of how these efforts have improved state government to the benefit of Arizona taxpayers: