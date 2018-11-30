Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey announced that Daniel Scarpinato will serve as Chief of Staff, succeeding Kirk Adams who announced his departure after four years in the Governor’s Office.

“Daniel Scarpinato was instrumental to the development and execution of our achievements during my first term as governor. He has also been a leader and collaborator among our team and staff — making meaningful contributions in policy, communications, and operations strategies,” said Governor Ducey. “Daniel’s experience, his ability to solve problems, and his reputation for working with others to get things done gives me great confidence in his ability to lead our exceptional team as we advance an agenda of opportunity for all.”

Daniel Scarpinato previously served as Governor Ducey’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Strategic Planning from January 2015 through July 2018. In July, Scarpinato joined the governor’s 2018 re-election campaign, serving as Senior Advisor. Prior to joining the Governor’s Office, Daniel served as the National Press Secretary for the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) in Washington D.C., and before that as Western Regional Press Secretary for the NRCC. Additionally, he has served as Director of Communications for the Republican majority in the Arizona House of Representatives, worked as an education and political reporter for the Arizona Daily Star and as editor of the Arizona Capitol Times’ Yellow Sheet Report. Daniel was born and raised in Tucson, Arizona and is a graduate of the University of Arizona, where he served as Editor-in-Chief of the Arizona Daily Wildcat.

The Governor also announced Gretchen Conger will serve as the sole Deputy Chief of Staff with an expanded portfolio of responsibilities.

“It’s no wonder Gretchen Conger has won the respect of countless leaders in public policy and in the business community. Gretchen’s deep expertise in policy and budget, coupled with her extensive relationships has allowed her to turn proposals into reality by working with stakeholders and our Legislature,” said Governor Ducey. “In her new elevated and expanded role, Gretchen will help ensure the success of my agenda to continue moving Arizona forward.”

This marks Conger’s second promotion within the administration, where she served as Director of Legislative Affairs before being elevated to Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Budget in 2016. Prior to joining the administration in January 2015, Conger served as the Executive Director of the Arizona Chamber Foundation and as the Vice President of Public Policy for the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Gretchen, a graduate of the University of Arizona, also led a successful ballot measure campaign in 2012 and worked in state government as the legislative liaison for the Department of Financial Institutions and the Department of Real Estate.