Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey today released the following statement for Thanksgiving:

“This week, as Arizonans gather and reconnect with family and friends to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner, and later the leftovers, as we cheer for our favorite football teams and dust off the Christmas decorations — we’re reminded of the many blessings God has provided us with.

“As Arizonans, we are privileged to live in a beautiful, thriving and abundant state, and as Americans, we are blessed to live in a country that values the principles of freedom, justice, and equality for all. We all have so much to be thankful for this holiday season and all year long.

“I’m thankful for the love of my family and friends, for my faith, and for my health. And I’m thankful for the honor of serving Arizonans, whose strength, independence, and spirit of service inspire me every day.

“This Thanksgiving, as you gather around the table, please pause in appreciation for those called to serve away from their families. To our heroic law enforcement members, first responders, medical professionals, service members in uniform and countless others: Arizona is thankful for you and for your work to defend our nation, provide care to those in need and protect our public safety. May God always bless you and keep you safe.

“From my family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving!"