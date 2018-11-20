Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - After the turkey, skip the malls and sit back, relax, and enjoy iconic music while being dazzled by the multicolored laser light show on the Dorrance Planetarium dome. Our new Premium SkyLaser FX Projector, a full-dome laser projection system, combines three lasers into a single beam that brilliantly displays the full spectrum of colors on a 360-degree dome.

You've never seen laser shows like this before with state-of-the-art lasers. Dorrance Planetarium is the second planetarium in the world to have this system which has the largest variety of laser special effects.

Thanksgiving Weekend, Friday 11/23–25

Beatles Laser Show | 2:30 p.m.

Go back to a different time in history and re-experience and remember the evolution of this musical phenomenon. All ages and backgrounds will be dazzled by this music and light tribute to The Beatles and to how they helped define a generation.

Laser POP | 3:30 p.m.

The hottest pop artists and the latest laser art come together in a sensational, eye-popping laser show that will have your heart thumping and your feet tapping. Laser Pop features sizzling stars, both past and present, in a brilliant laser light show. Featuring artists such as ‘N Sync, Pink, The Beatles, Smash Mouth, Sting, The Beach Boys, The B52’s, and 3 Doors Down.

Stranger Things | 4:30 p.m.

Experience the sounds of synth music and the '80s soundtrack of Netflix's Original Stranger Things in a sea of lights under the dome.

More info at https://www.azscience.org/.