Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Tuesday, Rodrick D. Begay, 64, of Round Rock, Ariz., was sentenced by United States District Judge John J. Tuchi to 131 months in federal prison, followed by lifetime supervised release. The sentence reflects a downward adjustment of approximately four months to account for the time Begay served in tribal custody for the same incident.

Begay had previously pleaded guilty to abusive sexual contact with a minor.

On April 13, 2017, Begay, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, knowingly engaged in sexual contact with the minor victim, who is also an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Navajo Nation Department of Public Safety. The prosecution was handled by Christina Covault, Assistant U.S. Attorney, District of Arizona, Phoenix.