Arizona News

Flagstaff, Arizona - A Coconino County Superior Court Judge sentenced Carli Moncher, a former forensic interviewer, to four months in prison for embezzling money from her employer.

Moncher was a forensic interviewer for Northern Arizona Healthcare between March 2014 and April 2017. During her employment, Moncher falsified timesheets, falsified forms to get reimbursement money for travel expenses, and created subpoenas purported to require her appearance to testify in court. In two of the cases, Moncher falsely testified she was only receiving her “normal wage,” when in fact she was being paid an hourly rate by the prosecutor’s office.

Moncher pleaded guilty to one count of Perjury and one count of Theft. She was sentenced Friday afternoon.

“As a forensic interviewer, Moncher testified in countless cases across Arizona to put criminals behind bars,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “Sadly, her actions could impact some of those cases where justice was served. There is no excuse for anyone to lie on the witness stand, especially for financial gain.”

Moncher must also pay $8,148.15 in restitution to Northern Arizona Healthcare.