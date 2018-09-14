Tucson Go Red For Women Luncheon Takes Place Saturday

Tucson, Arizona - As you may know, heart disease is the number one killer of women and sadly, one woman dies every 80 seconds as a result of the condition. The good news is that with education and lifestyle changes, 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented.

In order to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease and stroke, the American Heart Association is hosting the Tucson Go Red For Women Luncheon. The event takes place on Saturday, September 15th at the JW Marriott Starr Pass (3800 W Starr Pass Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85745).

In addition to our event chairs, we will have a passion speaker and various contacts onsite who have personally been impacted by heart disease and are advocates for heart health. They will all be available for interviews. If you would like to attend the luncheon and schedule an on-site interview, please let me know. I can be reached by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by phone at (713) 249-4477.

Details are below.

WHAT: Tucson Go Red For Women Luncheon



WHERE: JW Marriott Starr Pass (3800 W Starr Pass Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85745)



WHEN: Saturday, September 15, 2018



SCHEDULE:

8:30 am: Registration and Wellness Expo Open



9 am – 11 am: Heart-to-Heart Educational Breakout Sessions



11 am: Luncheon Program



SPEAKERS AVAILABLE for INTERVIEWS:

2018 Tucson Go Red For Women’s Passion Speaker:



Sami Vedula - While celebrating her 22nd birthday, Sami learned her father suddenly went into cardiac arrest, didn’t receive CPR in time and sadly passed away. was happily dancing at a family celebration when suddenly went into cardiac arrest. Since his passing, Sami created a social media campaign called #HeartToHeart to raise awareness about heart disease and highlight the importance of learning CPR.





2018 Event Chairs:



June Crawford - President of Copygraphix





Shaima Namazifard - Business Relationship Manager & Assistant Vice President of Wells Fargo





Board of Directors



Dan Peterson - Vice President/General Manager at CareMore Health Plan





Greg Taylor - Regional Vice President, Community Affairs at Centene Corporation





Dr. Carlos Macias – Pediatric Cardiologist





Todd Jaeger – Superintendent of Amphitheater Public Schools

Tammy Burns -- Founding Partner at Agape Hospice & Palliative Care