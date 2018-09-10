Sierra Vista Woman Caught Smuggling 6 Illegal Aliens in Jetta

Benson, Arizona - A 25-year-old Sierra Vista woman transporting six illegal aliens in her Volkswagen Jetta was arrested last week after Willcox Border Patrol agents stopped her for an immigration inspection on State Route 90 south of Benson.

After stopping a gray Volkswagen, agents discovered four Mexican nationals in the passenger compartment and two more in the trunk.

Agents charged the driver for alien smuggling. Her passengers, two women and four men between the ages of 17 and 37, will be processed for immigrations violations.

Border Patrol officials continue to warn that Arizona’s high temperatures can kill humans riding in the trunk of a car. Other dangers include carbon monoxide poisoning and the risk of serious injury or death from a vehicle collision.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.