Cosmic Playground experience opening October 6 at Arizona Science Center

Phoenix, Arizona - Arizona Science Center will inspire and delight creators, climbers and space-lovers of all ages with the opening of the Cosmic Playground experience. Starting October 6, 2018, guests can climb, slide, and explore the galaxy in a unique all-ages play space made almost entirely of household packing tape, and participate in an array of space-themed activities while immersed in cosmic light, sound and motion.

Details at https://www.azscience.org/attractions/cosmic-playground/.

This unique space-inspired, crawlable community art installation will feature three distinct space-inspired play structures, or TapeScapes. Visitors to Cosmic Playground can climb a tunnel of stars, slide into a wormhole, and travel through a black hole—all artfully made from packing tape. Explorers can spin like planets in SPUN chairs, bounce across Mars on Space Hopper bouncing balls, let loose in the Milky Way Ball Pit or take an Astronaut Selfie. While on their space-themed journey, guests can leap from planet to planet across our solar system and participate in daily activities and demos in the Aspiring Astronaut Station led by Arizona Science Center’s Blue Crew team of science interpreters.

Delivering on Arizona Science Center’s commitment to community engagement, the Center is working with corporate teams and community volunteer groups to construct the space-themed structures. Between September 17 and September 28, over 300 volunteers from companies across the Valley will help bring Cosmic Playground to life with packing tape and scaffolding. They will be under the direction of Eric Lennartson, the artist and engineer who designed the structures.

Cosmic Playground is a shoe-free environment. Guests must wear clean socks or purchase a pair at the Center for $1 (while supplies last). The experience is ADA accessible.

Members can purchase tickets beginning September 7, 2018. Ticket sales open to the public on September 13, 2018. Guests can purchase tickets online at azscience.org or in person at Arizona Science Center. Cosmic Playground tickets are $4.95 for non-members (adults and children) and $3.95 for members (adults and children) and Groups of 15 or more. General Admission is required and is free for members, $18 for adults, and $13 for children (3-17). The experience runs from October 6, 2018 through January 13, 2019 and is located in the Center’s Sybil B. Harrington Gallery.

