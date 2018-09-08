Governor Ducey Appoints Senator Jon Kyl

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Tuesday announced that former Senator Jon Kyl has agreed to serve in the U.S. Senate again, filling the seat vacated by the late Senator John McCain.

As Arizona’s Senator, Kyl will serve through at least the second session of the 115th Congress, concluding this year.

“There is no one in Arizona more prepared to represent our state in the U.S. Senate than Jon Kyl. He understands how the Senate functions, and will make an immediate and positive impact benefiting all Arizonans. I am deeply grateful to Senator Kyl for agreeing to succeed his friend and colleague of so many years. Every single day that Jon Kyl represents Arizona in the United States Senate is a day when our state is being well-served,” said Governor Doug Ducey.

Senator Kyl represented Arizona in the United States Senate from 1995 through January 3, 2013. There, he served as Senate Minority Whip, the second-highest ranking position in the Republican conference. Prior to his service in the Senate, he was a member of the United States House of Representatives from 1987 through 1995.

“We are all saddened by the circumstances that required this appointment and appreciate there was only one John McCain. John and I served the people of Arizona for nearly two decades, and in that spirit, along with Senator Flake, I will do my best to ensure Arizonans are well represented in the Senate. There is much-unfinished business, including confirmation of President Trump’s nominees for judicial and executive branch positions, and I look forward to getting to work on behalf of my fellow Arizonans,” said Senator Jon Kyl.

As a member of the Senate, Kyl will be a voice for Arizona on critical issues confronting our state and nation, including appropriations bills, executive branch vacancies, among others. His expertise on water and natural resource issues will be very beneficial to our state as we face new challenges in those areas. The Kyl Center for Water Policy, named for Senator Kyl, is housed at the Morrison Institute at Arizona State University. Over the last few months, Senator Kyl has been working closely with the White House on the senate confirmation of the President Trump’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh. Now, Senator Kyl can cast a vote for Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Jon Kyl served with John McCain as a United States Senator representing Arizona from 1995 to 2013. Prior to his service in the Senate, he was a member of the United States House of Representatives from 1987 through 1995. Kyl retired from Congress in January 2013 as the second-highest ranking Republican senator. During Senator Kyl’s 26 years in Congress, he built a reputation for mastering the complexities of legislative policy and coalition building, first in the House of Representatives and then in the Senate. In 2010, Time magazine called Kyl one of the 100 most influential people in the world, noting his “encyclopedic knowledge of domestic and foreign policy, and his hard work and leadership” and his “power to persuade.” In 2012, Kyl was named Arizonan of the Year by the Arizona Republic.

As a member of the Judiciary Committee, Kyl helped write reforms to U.S. patent law, the landmark Crime Victims’ Rights Act, as well as important provisions of the Patriot Act, the Military Commissions Act, and other anti-terrorism laws. As a member of the Finance Committee, he was the chief advocate of pro-growth tax policies, including low tax rates on income, capital gains, dividends and estates. He was a member of the Joint Select Committee for deficit reductions, the so-called “Super Committee.” He’s been a leader on water and land-use issues, leading to the formation of the Kyl Center for Water Policy at the Morrison Institute at Arizona State University, which bears his name.

Before his public service, Kyl practiced law at Jennings, Strouss & Salmon in Phoenix. In 1985, he served as chairman of the Phoenix Chamber of Commerce. Born in Oakland, Nebraska, Kyl received both his bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Arizona. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa and was editor-in-chief of the Arizona Law Review. He and his wife Caryll have two children, Kristine Kyl Gavin and John Kyl, and four grandchildren.