Forensic Interviewer Admits to Embezzling Money from Employer

Flagstaff, Arizona - A forensic interviewer, who has testified in several Arizona cases, pled guilty to embezzling from her employer by falsifying documents to conceal side work.

On Friday afternoon, Carli Moncher entered a plea agreement to one count of Perjury and one count of Theft.

Between March 2014 and April 2017, Moncher was a forensic interviewer for Northern Arizona Healthcare. During her employment, investigators say Moncher falsified timesheets, falsified forms to get reimbursement money for travel expenses, and created subpoenas purported to require her appearance to testify in court. In two of the cases, where Moncher was called as an expert, Moncher falsely testified she was only receiving her “normal wage,” when in fact she was instead being paid an hourly rate by the prosecutor’s office.

A sentencing hearing is set for November 9th at Coconino County Superior Court.