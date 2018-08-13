Kayenta Man Sentenced to 46 Months in Federal Prison for Involuntary Manslaughter Related to Drunk Driving

Phoenix, Arizona - Tuesday, Ethan Barlow, 27, of Kayenta, Arizona, and a member of the Navajo Nation, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge David G. Campbell to 46 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release. Barlow had previously pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter.

The case involved Barlow driving his vehicle with a BAC level of over .134 (three hours post-crash). Barlow admitted that he had been drinking rum and smoking marijuana. As a result, Barlow caused his vehicle to roll over and crash, killing his sole passenger. The crash occurred within the Navajo Reservation.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Navajo Nation Department of Law Enforcement, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The prosecution was handled by Sharon K. Sexton, Assistant U.S. Attorney, District of Arizona.