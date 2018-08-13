FBI Seeks Public’s Assistance to Identify Glendale Bank Robbery Suspect

Glendale, Arizona - The FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force and the Glendale Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance to help identify a man suspected of robbing Desert Financial Credit Union at 5690 West Thunderbird Road in Glendale, Arizona, at around 12:30 p.m. Friday, August 3.

The suspect is described as a white male, late 20’s or early 30’s. He was wearing prescription glasses, a fedora-style hat, a suit and tie.

During the robbery, the suspect presented tellers with a demand note and then fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured.

The investigation by members of the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force and the Glendale Police Department continues.

The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is comprised of the Phoenix Police Department, Scottsdale Police Department, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI.

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact the FBI at 623-466-1999, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377), or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.