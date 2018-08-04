Attorney General Brnovich Files Consumer Fraud Lawsuit Against "Senior Grad Trips"

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced the filing of a consumer fraud lawsuit against Texas-based travel company EB Worldwide, LLC, and its CEO, George Barragan. The lawsuit alleges EB Worldwide charged a group of Cienega High School students more than $34,000 for a senior class trip to Disneyland, and then failed to provide the trip or refund the students’ money.

According to the consumer fraud lawsuit, EB Worldwide, which also operates under the names “Senior Grad Trips” and “Exhibit Tours,” allegedly advertised and sold a group vacation package to more than 65 seniors at Cienega High School in 2016 and 2017. The vacation package included bus travel to Anaheim, CA, hotel accommodations, and admission to Disneyland and Universal Studios. The State alleges that EB Worldwide failed to schedule any buses, leaving the young travelers and their chaperones stranded in a parking lot on the scheduled departure date in May 2017 without explanation. According to the lawsuit, several days after the unexplained failure to provide services, EB Worldwide agreed to work with the parents of the students to “find a resolution,” but more than a year later, EB Worldwide has failed to provide any refunds. The State’s lawsuit seeks consumer restitution, injunctive relief, attorneys’ fees, and a fine of up to $10,000 for each violation of the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act.