Arizonans Want the Bipartisan FIRST STEP Act

Phoenix, Arizona - Today, Americans for Prosperity-Arizona released the results of a new survey showing that 68% of likely voters want the U.S. Senate to pass the bipartisan FIRST STEP Act in the next few months. The legislation would create access to second chances for individuals transitioning to life after prison and reduce the number of incarcerated Americans – an idea 73% of likely voters say is important.

The survey follows new research that shows both male and female inmates crave more opportunities to work, learn, practice a faith, improve their health, and spend more time developing personal relationships than they currently do while incarcerated.

AFP-AZ State Director, Andrew Clark released the following statement: “Arizonans broadly support common sense reforms to our broken justice system. We must take steps to ensure that incarcerated individuals receive more access to resources to assist in their rehabilitation. We must better prepare individuals to re-enter society, which in turn will help save taxpayers considerable resources.

"Senators Flake and McCain have such an opportunity by supporting the FIRST STEP Act. Human dignity must be reintroduced into a broken system to ensure that individuals leave better off than they came in.”

The FIRST STEP Act, which the U.S. the House of Representatives already passed overwhelmingly, would create evidence-based risk and needs assessment tools that would be used to prepare incarcerated individuals to successfully reenter their communities as law-abiding individuals. The bill would also ban the shackling of pregnant inmates, allow individuals to earn good time credits of up to 54 days per year, allow outside programs into federal prisons to enhance rehabilitation and reentry, and require prisoners, based on their level of risk, to be placed in facilities within 500 driving miles of their primary residence.

Background:

Freedom Partners recently released a national poll showing that 70% of likely voters approve of the FIRST STEP Act, and that nearly half of them would have a negative view of Senate Republicans if they fail to pass the bill.

The FIRST STEP Act is Based on Successful Reforms Implemented in States Like Texas. In 2007, the Texas Legislature projected the state would need 17,000 new prison beds over the next five years. After implementing criminal justice reforms, including expanded drug courts and mental health programs, crime dropped to levels not seen since the 1960s. The stateclosed four prisons and has plans to close four more — and the state saved $3 billion in the process. (Mark Holden & Brooke Rollins, Austin-American Statesman, 2/9/18)

White House Council of Economic Advisers: “On average, programs that address the prisoner’s mental health or substance abuse problems may reduce the cost of crime by about $0.92 to $3.31 per taxpayer dollar spent on prison reform and long-run incarceration costs by $0.55 to $1.96, for a total return of $1.47 to $5.27 per taxpayer dollar.” (White House Council of Economic Advisers Report, 5/18/18)

President Trump on the FIRST STEP Act: “Get a bill to my desk. I will sign it, and it’s going to be strong, it’s going to be good, it’s going to be what everybody wants.” (President Trump, Remarks at the White House, 5/18/18)