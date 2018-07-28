Student talks dual enrollment, benefits of attending AWC

Parker, Arizona - Being dual enrolled in high school and college gave Elias Martinez the opportunity to narrow down which programs he was interested in, at a discounted rate.

Arizona Western College offers Arizona students 17 and younger the opportunity to take college classes for only $25 per credit, a substantial savings to the regular $84 per credit hour for students 18 and older. The Early College Tuition offer aligns with AWC’s vision of cultivating generations who value knowledge, foster independence, eliminate poverty, and create vital, equitable and sustainable communities.

Before graduating from Parker High School in 2017, Martinez was able to complete two college-level criminal justice courses and discovered that it wasn’t the right career path for him. However, he also took a college prerequisite course while in high school, and now he’s only four courses away from being able to apply for something he is interested in – the AWC Radiologic Technology program.

“It’s better to take advantage of this discounted rate while you can, so you can hopefully graduate sooner and save money on classes,” said Martinez.

Taking college courses at the AWC Parker Learning Center also allows him to save on housing and travel costs too. The proximity of the campus has made it possible for him to continue his education after high school while still living at home.

Students have several factors to think about when considering pursuing higher education. AWC’s smaller class sizes are another advantage for students who may feel overwhelmed by the idea of a larger college. A smaller environment gives students the chance to have more one-on-one interactions with instructors and staff, flexible class schedules to meet students’ needs, and additional opportunities to explore leadership pathways through student clubs and activities.