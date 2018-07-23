Bank Robber Sentenced to Over 12 Years in Prison

Tucson, Arizona - Tuesday, Robert Lad Solfisburg, 34, of Tucson, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Cindy K. Jorgenson to 150 months’ prison. Solfisburg had previously pleaded guilty to four counts of bank robbery.

From December 2016 until March 2017, Solfisburg robbed four U.S. Banks while wearing disguises. He robbed three in Tucson and a fourth in Tempe, Arizona. Solfisburg would approach bank tellers while holding a plastic bag and demanding that money be placed inside the bag. Anywhere from $2,338 to $4,080 was taken per robbery. Solfisburg successfully robbed all four banks until further investigation revealed his identity and he was apprehended. Solfisburg was on federal supervision at the time for having committed two prior bank robberies in Phoenix and California.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Tucson Police Department, Tempe Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The prosecution was handled by Raquel Arellano, Assistant U.S. Attorney, District of Arizona, Tucson.