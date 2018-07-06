Occupational Licensing Reform

Phoenix, Arizona - Since taking office, Governor Ducey has worked to rollback occupational licensing burdens and clear obstacles for Arizonans wanting to work.

In 2017, Governor Ducey signed HB 2372, a bill requiring state licensing boards to waive any initial licensing fees for first-time applicants from families earning less than 200 percent of the federal poverty level.

Application fees range from $60-$580 and can pose a significant hurdle to low-income applicants. By waiving fees for those in need, our state can provide a helping hand and alleviate a financial burden for those seeking work.

Since the law went into effect last year:

Arizona’s occupational licensing boards have granted 489 fee waivers for low-income applicants;

84 percent of initial application fee waiver requests have been granted;

Arizonans benefiting from fee waivers are pursuing jobs as nurses, behavioral health professionals, massage therapists, physician assistants, and other roles requiring a state license;

93 percent of those seeking fee waivers are aspiring nurses;

According the U.S. Department of Labor, the average wage for a registered nurse in Arizona is $75,110.*

Still, at least three occupational licensing boards do not have a process in place to review fee waiver applications for low-income Arizonans. Governor Ducey today sent a letter to these boards asking them to follow state law and submit plans for reviewing and granting fee waivers as soon as possible.

*SOURCE: May 2017 State Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates, Arizona, Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Department of Labor.