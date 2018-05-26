Attorney General Brnovich Issues Statement After Oral Argument on Israeli Anti-Discrimination Law

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich issued the following statement after oral argument in Jordahl, et al. v. Brnovich, et al. Oral argument took place in federal court after Brnovich filed a Motion to Dismiss arguing Arizona’s law that prevents state-funded contractors from boycotting Israel was enacted to prevent national origin discrimination.

“As Attorney General, I have a duty to defend state law. This law was enacted, with bipartisan support, to prevent discrimination on the basis of national origin. One of the highest interests of any government is prohibiting discrimination. Israel is one of the few precious democracies in the Middle East and an ally of the United States; therefore I am proud to defend this law.”

The judge took the matter under advisement with a ruling expected in the future.