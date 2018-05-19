Governor Ducey Takes Action On All Remaining Legislation

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey took action on 62 bills Wednesday, clearing out all legislation remaining on the governor’s desk from the 2018 legislative session.

Education continued to be a top priority this legislative session. To strengthen Arizona’s K-12 education system, significant investments were made including — 20 percent teacher pay raises, $1.8 million to fund career and technical education, $10 million for behavioral health specialists, $53 million for building renewal to improve school infrastructure – the highest funding level since 2007 – and $86 million over two years for construction of five new schools.

The governor also worked alongside legislators of both parties to deliver on his commitments to battle the opioid crisis, curb wrong-way driving, reduce burdensome regulations and secure the border.

During the 2018 legislative session, Governor Ducey signed 346 bills and vetoed 23 bills.

FULL LIST OF ACTIONS TODAY

SIGNED

HB 2088 pupils; concussions; parental notification

HB 2197 health professionals; workforce data

HB 2209 internet protocol; corporation commission

HB 2212 firearm possession; peace officers; definition

HB 2235 dental therapy; regulation; licensure

HB 2253 schools; exchange teachers; employment duration

HB 2307 scrap vehicles; sales

HB 2310 underground storage tanks; reimbursement claims

HB 2324 community health workers; voluntary certification

HB 2356 juvenile court; jurisdiction; age

HB 2383 HOV lanes; emergency vehicles

HB 2384 unlawful flight; vehicle impoundment

HB 2414 state employee health plan; incentives

HB 2416 appropriation; study; prime contracting classification

HB 2422 personal delivery devices

HB 2455 commercial vehicles definition; driver licenses

HB 2510 auto dealers; task force; fund

HB 2520 schools; reading requirements

HB 2522 traffic violations; penalties

HB 2526 career technical education districts

HB 2527 ticket surcharge; public safety equipment

HB 2529 assisted living; referrals; disclosure

HB 2532 occupational regulation; municipalities; counties; hearings

HB 2534 teachers; certification requirements

HB 2538 U.S. House vacancy; special election

HB 2564 court fees; EORP; state contribution

HB 2589 department of gaming omnibus

HB 2596 property taxes; procedures; abatement

HB 2648 ballot measures; paid circulator definition

HB 2649 public meetings; recordings; posting; definition

HB 2650 commercial license; defensive driving school

HB 2651 landlord tenant; security deposits

HB 2652 electric bicycles; definition; use

HB 2653 expenditure limitation; waiver of penalties

HB 2654 illegal substances education; partnership

HB 2655 real estate licenses; online classes

HB 2656 electronic wills and trusts

HB 2657 interscholastic activities; health dangers; information

SB 1039 appropriation; Arizona water protection fund

SB 1140 certificates of authority; video service

SB 1167 merit council; law enforcement qualifications

SB 1181 corporation commission; railway safety inspectors

SB 1245 appropriation; SNAP; benefit match; produce

SB 1254 school district consolidation

SB 1271 construction liability; apportionment; study

SB 1273 administrative proceedings; rules; contested cases

SB 1293 department of revenue; administrative efficiency

SB 1296 government communications; emergency response interpreters

SB 1398 unemployment; return-to-work program; suitable work

SB 1409 TPT; prime contracting; alteration; replacement

SB 1476 county sheriff; reentry planning; appropriation

SB 1478 employer contributions; EORP

SB 1496 prisoners; drug sentences; out-of-custody treatment

SB 1498 AZPOST; membership; training; AMBER alert

SB 1504 developmental disability rates; appropriation

VETOED

HB 2002 automobile theft authority; appropriation

HB 2004 ASRS; waiting period; repeal

HB 2062 permits; licenses; denials; agency hearings

HB 2254 minimum limits; vehicle liability insurance

HB 2478 sports authority districts; extension

HB 2498 historic preservation; rangeland improvements; requirements

SB 1091 income tax payments; bitcoin