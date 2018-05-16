$340,000 Fine Against Desert Valley Aire for Illegal Telemarketing Calls

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Desert Valley Aire Inc. will pay $340,000 in civil fines for repeatedly calling Arizonans on the “Do Not Call” Registry. In a consent judgment reached with the Attorney General’s Office, Desert Valley Aire admitted to making at least 25,000 illegal telemarketing calls from 2011 to 2015. The company is also banned from making telemarketing calls for 5 years.

"I have zero tolerance for illegal telemarketing calls which are incredibly annoying and frustrating," said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. "My office will continue to aggressively enforce Arizona’s telemarketing laws."

In May 2018, the Attorney General’s Office filed a consumer fraud lawsuit against Desert Valley Aire, an HVAC installation and maintenance company in Phoenix, Prescott, and Southern Arizona. According to the settlement, Desert Valley Aire admitted to continuing to call Arizona consumers who told the company to stop calling. Some consumers alleged that when they confronted Desert Valley Aire about the unwanted calls, the business claimed to be exempt from the Do Not Call Registry or hung up.

