Fire Restriction Order at Petrified Forest National Park

Petrified Forest, Arizona - Pursuant to regulations of the Department of Interior, Title 16, Sections 3 and 36 Code of Federal Regulations, subsections 1.5 Closure and public use limits (a) (2), 2.13 Fires (c), 2.21 Smoking (a), and 2.38 Explosives (b), the following acts are prohibited on the area, roads, and trails described below until rescinded by the Superintendent of Petrified Forest National Park.

Setting, building, maintaining, attending, or using fires of any kind, including wood and charcoal campfires within developed campgrounds or picnic areas, or permanently improved places of habitation. Stoves fueled by petroleum or Liquid Propane Gas (LPG) fuels are allowed.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material down to mineral soil.

Possessing or using any kind of fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices, is prohibited at all times on all federal public lands.

The following persons are exempt from the order:

Those persons with a permit authorizing the otherwise prohibited act, or in those areas authorized by written posted notice in the area of operation. Permits may be obtained from Petrified Forest National Park Headquarters.

Any federal, state, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

Area Description: All lands within the boundaries of Petrified Forest National Park.

Violation of the above, prohibited acts is punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 and/or imprisonment for not more than six months, or both [36CFR 1.3 Penalties (a)].

Information concerning these fire restrictions may be obtained at (928) 524-6228 x226.