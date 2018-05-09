Brnovich Files Consumer Fraud Lawsuit Against "DIY Neurocare"

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced the filing of a consumer fraud lawsuit against Arizona-based DIY Neurocare of America, LLC and its CEO Lyle Day. The lawsuit alleges DIY Neurocare refused to issue refunds to elderly consumers for LED light systems that supposedly treated symptoms of peripheral neuropathy and other ailments.

According to the consumer fraud lawsuit, DIY Neurocare sold the LED light systems for about $4,000 each, touting a “No Risk 100% Money Back Guarantee.” The State alleges that DIY Neurocare deceptively advertised that consumers who tried the product for 12 months, followed the DIY Neurocare protocol, and did not see improvements with their symptoms could receive a complete refund of the purchase price. However, DIY Neurocare allegedly failed to issue the promised refunds to numerous consumers, in violation of the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act. Further, the lawsuit alleges that DIY Neurocare failed to give consumers notice of their three-day right to cancel in-home sales as required by federal and Arizona law.

The State’s lawsuit seeks consumer restitution, injunctive relief, attorneys’ fees, and a fine of up to $10,000 for each violation of the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act.

Assistant Attorney General Bryce Clark of the Consumer Protection and Advocacy Section is handling the case.

If you believe you have been the victim of consumer fraud, you can file a consumer complaint by contacting the Attorney General’s Office in Phoenix at (602) 542-5763, in Tucson at (520) 628-6648, or outside the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas at (800) 352-8431. Consumers can also file complaints online by visiting the Attorney General’s website at https://www.azag.gov/complaints/consumer.