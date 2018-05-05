Promises Made, Promises Kept

Phoenix, Arizona - In the 2018 State of the State address, Governor Doug Ducey detailed an aggressive policy agenda focused on improving the lives of our state’s citizens and recognizing the spirit of service that moves Arizona forward. From passing an extensive legislative package to address opioid addiction to restoring recession-era cuts to education and rewarding Arizona teachers with a 20% increase in teacher pay – this session the governor worked alongside legislators of both parties to deliver on this commitment.

“This legislative session we worked together to accomplish big things and support Arizona’s top priorities. We set goals and achieved them, made promises and kept them – working on a bipartisan basis to grow and enrich the state of Arizona. I'm grateful to the Arizona lawmakers and the citizens who engaged in the process to help make this a productive session.”

Here’s a look at the major policy accomplishments of the 2018 legislative session →

PROMISE MADE: Investing In Arizona’s Teachers And Classrooms.

GOVERNOR DUCEY: "I’ve pledged to increase spending on K-12 education, above and beyond inflation, every year I’m in office. I’ve also said, we’ll never check the box on public education. We can always do more for our kids and teachers." ("WATCH: Arizona State Of The State," Office Of The Arizona Governor, 01/08/18)

PROMISE KEPT: Governor Ducey Signs The #20x2020 Plan Into Law, Providing Teachers With A 20 Percent Raise.

GOVERNOR DUCEY: "Arizona teachers have earned a raise, and this plan delivers. The impact our teachers have on the lives of Arizona kids cannot be overstated. I’ve had the honor of hearing directly from Arizona teachers...It’s their input that has shaped and improved this plan." ("Governor Ducey Signs 20 Percent Increase In Teacher Pay," Office Of The Arizona Governor, 05/03/18)

The #20x2020 Plan Increases Education Spending By Over $1 Billion, Including A $520 Million Increase In K-12 Education Spending This Year.

GOVERNOR DUCEY: "We will never check the box on public education, but this is one big, positive step in the right direction for our teachers and their students." ("Governor Ducey Signs 20 Percent Increase In Teacher Pay," Office Of The Arizona Governor, 05/03/18)

PROMISE MADE: Restoring Recession-Era Cuts To K-12 Funding.

GOVERNOR DUCEY: "This week, I will release my budget. It will include a full commitment to accelerate the state’s K-12 investment, and restore long-standing cuts from the recession made before many of us were here." ("WATCH: Arizona State Of The State," Office Of The Arizona Governor, 01/08/18)

PROMISE KEPT: The #20x2020 Plan Restores $371 Million In Recession-Era Cuts To Additional Assistance, With $100 Million Available In FY 2019.

GOVERNOR DUCEY: "This plan not only provides our teachers with a 20 percent increase in pay by school year 2020, it also provides millions in flexible dollars to improve our public education system."("Governor Ducey Signs 20 Percent Increase In Teacher Pay," Office Of The Arizona Governor, 05/03/18)

PROMISE MADE: Avoiding A Fiscal Cliff In K-12 Education Funding.

GOVERNOR DUCEY: "We know what works and we know how to get big ideas done. We’ve done it before. If we are to succeed on future efforts around public education, we must work in the same way. Together." ("WATCH: Arizona State Of The State," Office Of The Arizona Governor, 01/08/18)

PROMISE KEPT: Governor Ducey Signs Bipartisan Legislation To Extend Prop 301 20 Years, Protecting A $667 Million A Year Funding Stream To Arizona Schools.

GOVERNOR DUCEY: "Nearly 20 years ago, Governor Hull and Arizona voters passed Proposition 301. Today, elected leaders have worked together, in a bipartisan fashion, to keep this funding stream alive for our schools, teachers and students." ("Governor Ducey Signs Bipartisan Legislation Extending Proposition 301," Office Of The Arizona Governor, 03/26/18)

PROMISE MADE: Curbing Wrong-Way Driving.

GOVERNOR DUCEY: "Those reckless enough to put lives on the line by driving the wrong-way on our highways, under the influence of drugs or alcohol, should face a felony conviction and prison time. No exceptions. And if you break the law, our troopers will have their sights set on you, because we’re targeting even more efforts here: An enhanced 'Wrong-Way Driver Night Watch,' with resources to match." ("WATCH: Arizona State Of The State," Office Of The Arizona Governor, 01/08/18)

PROMISE KEPT: Wrong-Way Drivers Under The Influence Will Now Face Felony Charges Under Law Signed By Governor Ducey.

GOVERNOR DUCEY: "We wake up too frequently these days to the report of another death on our highways. A wrong-way driver – and in many cases, it comes back to drugs or alcohol. You’d think it was obvious by now, but to anyone out there who hasn’t gotten the memo: Booze, drugs and driving don’t mix. Your actions are beyond foolish – they are lethal. And we will not tolerate it." ("New Law Cracks Down On Wrong-Way Driving," Office Of The Arizona Governor, 03/27/18)

Governor Ducey Signs Fiscal Year 2019 Budget With $1.4 Million For Additional Troopers On Wrong-Way Driver Night Watch.

The FY 2019 Budget provides $1.4 million to increase the presence of State Troopers during the Department of Public Safety’s "Night Watch." A greater State Trooper presence will improve patrol coverage and response times to wrong-way and impaired drivers. ("What’s In The Budget?," Office Of The Arizona Governor, 05/03/18; "New Law Cracks Down On Wrong-Way Driving," Office Of The Arizona Governor, 03/27/18)

PROMISE MADE: Securing Our Border.

GOVERNOR DUCEY: "We made a decision: If Washington D.C. wasn’t going to secure our border; Arizona would." ("WATCH: Arizona State Of The State," Office Of The Arizona Governor, 01/08/18)

PROMISE KEPT: Governor Ducey Signs Fiscal Year 2019 Budget With $2.9 Million For Additional Border Strike Force Troopers.

GOVERNOR DUCEY: "Our Border Strike Force continues to stop the flow of illegal drugs, weapons and cash in our state. This is without a doubt making Arizona – and America – a safer place, and it’s worthy of our continued investment." ("WATCH: Arizona State Of The State," Office Of The Arizona Governor, 01/08/18; "What’s In The Budget?," Office Of The Arizona Governor, 05/03/18)

400 National Guard Troops Deploy To Arizona’s Southern Border.

GOVERNOR DUCEY: "Washington has ignored this issue for too long and help is needed. For Arizona, it’s all about public safety." ("Governor Ducey Welcomes Deployment Of National Guard To The Border," Office Of The Arizona Governor, 04/04/18)

PROMISE MADE: Reducing Recidivism.

GOVERNOR DUCEY: "We’ve seen a 10 percent drop in released inmates going back to prison on a technical violation, and Arizona is experiencing the largest drop in the number of inmates in our prisons since 1974. So let’s keep going." ("WATCH: Arizona State Of The State," Office Of The Arizona Governor, 01/08/18)

PROMISE KEPT:Governor Ducey Signs Fiscal Year 2019 Budget With $1.7 Million To Expand Abuse Treatment At Prisons. ("What’s In The Budget?," Office Of The Arizona Governor, 05/03/18)

Governor Ducey Signs Fiscal Year 2019 Budget With $500,000 To Expand Employment Training For Inmates At Lewis And Perryville Prisons. ("What’s In The Budget?," Office Of The Arizona Governor, 05/03/18)

PROMISE MADE: Providing Arizona Veterans With A Tax Exemption.

GOVERNOR DUCEY: "It’s been nearly 30 years since Arizona created the tax exemption for military retirement pay. But it’s capped and not once, have we increased it. Arizona has more than 600,000 veterans...Their service has earned them a lifetime benefit from our nation. So please, send me a bill that increases the exemption and demonstrates to our vets that we value this service." ("WATCH: Arizona State Of The State," Office Of The Arizona Governor, 01/08/18)

PROMISE KEPT: Governor Ducey Signs Fiscal Year 2019 Budget With Tax Exemption For Military Veterans. (“What Else Is In The Budget Besides Teacher Raises? Here Are Notable Items,” Arizona Republic, 05/03/18)

PROMISE MADE: Protecting Freedom Of Speech On College Campuses.

GOVERNOR DUCEY: "Here in Arizona, on our campuses, debate is encouraged; free speech is protected; and diversity of thought isn’t just a platitude – it’s alive and well in lecture halls, on debate stages and in the pages of college newspapers...I am here to tell you, the Constitution is not only relevant – it’s the law of the land, and in Arizona, it will be respected and the government will abide by it." ("WATCH: Arizona State Of The State," Office Of The Arizona Governor, 01/08/18)

PROMISE KEPT:Governor Ducey Signs HB 2563, Ensuring Freedom Of Speech Is Protected On College Campuses.

GOVERNOR DUCEY: "On our state’s public universities and community college campuses, constructive debate is encouraged, free speech is protected and diversity of thought is valued. I am signing this bill to reaffirm to all of our college campus communities that we should continue to preserve the first amendment rights of faculty, staff and students." ("Lawmakers Pass Legislation To Protect First Amendment Rights At Public Colleges," Fox News, 05/03/18)

PROMISE MADE: Reducing Burdensome Regulations.

GOVERNOR DUCEY: "We’re cutting red tape, chipping away at regulations and opening up economic freedom." ("WATCH: Arizona State Of The State," Office Of The Arizona Governor, 01/08/18)

PROMISE KEPT: Governor Ducey Reissues Moratorium On Regulatory Rulemaking For Fourth Year In A Row.

GOVERNOR DUCEY: "Reducing regulatory burdens on businesses in Arizona is essential to growth. This executive order will guarantee a stable regulatory environment for existing and prospective companies— giving them the confidence they need to expand in our state and create new jobs." ("Governor Ducey Reissues Moratorium On Regulatory Rulemaking," Office Of The Arizona Governor, 02/12/18)

