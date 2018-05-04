Shawn Redd Announces Run for Arizona U.S. Senate

Phoenix, Arizona - Today, local Navajo businessman and entrepreneur, Shawn Redd, announces his run for Arizona U.S. Senate. The democrat is a member of the Navajo Nation. Originally from Cortez, Colorado, Redd has lived and done business in Arizona for 15 years. His mother was a Nez, from the Redhouse Clan and belongs to the Kaibeto Chapter. Growing up, Redd got a taste for entrepreneurial life working at his father’s car business in the Four Corners area. At a young age, Redd was tapped as a consultant to the Navajo Nation for more than 20 years, where he focused on economic development issues.

As one of the only independent business owner’s on the entire Navajo Nation, Redd provides private investment and business expertise. Redd works daily to advocate for small businesses, rural Arizona, veterans and acts as a watch dog to Native American law enforcement. Driving more than 10,000 miles across the state a month, Redd visits low-income neighborhoods and has strong ties in less populated areas of the state. Redd is the only candidate that has lived and done business both on and off the reservation, making him invaluable in relating to the diversity of Arizona.

“Arizona needs to send someone to Washington who will make the government work for the people of our great state and advocate for individuals of all backgrounds,” says Shawn Redd, Arizona U.S. Senate Democratic candidate.

As a vocal advocate and supporter of veterans, Redd has firsthand experience understanding their needs. His father is a Korean War veteran, which makes Redd passionate about finding solutions to improve the Phoenix VA Health Care System. He also wants to work with health care providers and pharmaceutical companies to find solutions to stop the opioid epidemic that is plaguing the nation.

“It was recently announced that the Navajo Nation filed a federal lawsuit against opioid makers, distributors and pharmacies for playing a large role in addiction and overdose in the community. I plan to continue to fight for change,” says Redd.

An ally to teachers and those in the education field, Redd is a supporter of the #RedforEd movement. He wants to see teachers receive the salary they deserve for molding the minds of future leaders. Redd is also passionate about being a watch dog to the Native American Law Enforcement and is not afraid to stand up against violence towards Native American women.

For more information about Shawn Redd or to learn how to get involved, visit https://shawnredd.com .