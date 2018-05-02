Governor Doug Ducey Issues Declaration of Emergency in Support of Coconino County

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Sunday declared a State of Emergency in response to the Tinder Fire in Coconino County. This declaration makes available additional state resources for response efforts.

On April 27, the Tinder Fire began burning approximately 1.5 miles northeast of the Blue Ridge Reservoir in Coconino County. The fire has burned an estimated 8,000 acres. Significant fire growth is expected to continue due to strong southwest winds and red flag conditions.

“Public safety is a top priority and we’re grateful for the first responders who continue to battle the Tinder Fire. I’m issuing today’s declaration to ensure that they have the necessary resources to protect the lives, pets and property of Arizonans. We will continue to coordinate with state and local emergency response officials," said Governor Ducey.

Governor Ducey is authorized under A.R.S. § 26-303(D) to declare a state of emergency, which can be used to reimburse eligible emergency response and recovery costs. The declaration does direct the following actions:

a. Declare that a State of Emergency exists in Coconino County due to the Tinder Fire, effective April 27, 2018; and

b. Directs that the sum of $200,000 from the General Fund be made available to the Director of the Arizona Division of Emergency Management to be expended in accordance with A.R.S. §35-192, A.A.C. R8-2-301 to 321, and Executive Order 79-4; and

c. Direct that the State of Arizona Emergency Response and Recovery Plan be used to direct and control state and other assets and authorize the Director of the Arizona Division of Emergency Management to coordinate state assets.

The public can contact the Coconino Office of Emergency Management at 928-679-8393. For questions concerning fire activity, the public can call 928-792-1666.