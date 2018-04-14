Gila River Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Murder

Phoenix, Arizona - Philip Anthony Osife, 28, a member of the Gila River Indian Community, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi to 25 years in prison. Osife had previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

On March 23, 2017, Osife shot one victim twice in the face, and he shot a second victim in the neck, killing them both. Osife took the one victim’s car and left the victims there near a canal bank. A passing motorist found the victims two days later and then called the police.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Gila River Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The prosecution was handled by Raynette Logan and Todd Allison, Assistants U.S. Attorney, District of Arizona, Phoenix.