MADD AZ 2018 Candlelight Vigil

Tucson, Arizona - On Saturday April 14, Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) Southern Arizona will host the 2018 Candlelight Vigil. Each year MADD provides a voice for the victims and families impacted by impaired driving at its annual candlelight vigil. The vigil provides a forum for the bereaved, injured crash survivors, and their caregivers to reflect, share, and get comfort.

Victims and survivors of impaired driving crashes light a candle and recite the name of the person they pay tribute to.

Saturday April 14th, 2018, 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Brandi Fenton Memorial Park - 3482 E. River Rd. - Tucson, AZ 85718

All community members welcome.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving Southern Arizona provides free services to victim survivors in seven counties. The candlelight vigil is held to honor, remember, and support the victims and survivors of impaired driving. Events like this help to spread awareness and get us closer to a reality of No More Victims.

For those personally impacted by drunk driving, drugged driving, and underage drinking consequences, MADD Victim Services are available at no charge, serving one person every fifteen minutes through local victim advocates and MADD’s 24/7 Hour Victim Help Line 877.623.3435.