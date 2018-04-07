Bisbee Woman Arrested on Sunday for Human Smuggling

Tombstone, Arizona - Willcox Border Patrol agents arrested a 41-year-old Bisbee woman Sunday morning after finding two Mexican nationals locked in the trunk of her vehicle during a secondary inspection at the State Route 80 Immigration Checkpoint near Tombstone.

After an agent working the primary inspection lane referred the driver of a Mercury sedan for a secondary inspection, a Border Patrol canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect coming from the vehicle’s trunk. When agents opened the trunk, they discovered a 32-year-old man and 44-year-old woman who had entered the U.S. illegally.

Agents arrested the driver on human smuggling charges and seized the vehicle. The Mexican nationals are being processed for immigration violations.

As temperatures continue to climb, Border Patrol officials warn that Arizona’s high temperatures can kill humans riding in the trunk of a car. Other dangers include carbon monoxide poisoning or being crushed in a rear-end collision.

