News

Dallas, Texas - A Texas man was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for producing images of child sexual abuse. As part of the sentence, the defendant will also pay more than $58,000 in restitution to victims.

Jason Paul White, 42, of Lubbock, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to production of child pornography. According to court documents, in 2009, when White was 29 years old, he persuaded a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a video. Specifically, White produced a video of himself performing oral sex on the minor, masturbating the minor using a sex device, and then having the minor masturbate White using the same sex device. White also produced child pornography videos of the same minor on approximately six other occasions. As part of his guilty plea, White also admitted to enticing six other minor boys to engage in sexual activity between 2004 (when White was 25) and 2020 (when White was 41). The boys ranged in age from 13 to 17 years old at the time White committed crimes against them.

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, Acting U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham for the Northern District of Texas, and Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno of the FBI’s Dallas Field Office made the announcement.

Trial Attorney Austin M. Berry of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Callie Woolam of the Northern District of Texas are prosecuting the case.

The FBI’s Dallas Field Office, the Lubbock Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations’ Dallas Field Office investigated the case, with assistance from the Department of Justice’s High Technology Investigative Unit.