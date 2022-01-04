News

Texarkana, Texas - We all know what to do when it’s raining cats and dogs. You open your umbrella. But says the Association of Mature American Citizens, what do you do when it’s raining fish?

You’ll have to ask the residents of Texarkana, what they did when the raindrops during a recent storm were mixed in with a lot of small fish falling from the sky. The city posted this explanation on social media: "Animal rain is a phenomenon that occurs when small water animals like frogs, crabs, and small fish are swept up in waterspouts or drafts that occur on the surface of the earth. They are then rained down at the same time as the rain."