News

Phoenix, Arizona - Last night, Luis Aguirre, 46, was extradited back to the United States after his arrest in Chihuahua, Mexico. Aguirre, who had a warrant for his arrest from 2011 was wanted by the Goodyear Police Department for molestation of a child, sexual abuse, and sexual conduct with a minor.

“The arrest of Aguirre is the result of a thorough investigation by Goodyear Police Department detectives with significant assistance from Mexican law enforcement,” said U.S. Marshal David Gonzales. “Aguirre was wanted for Sex Crimes on a child. Although it is not unusual to track and arrest fugitives years after they flee to foreign countries, it is gratifying when people like Aguirre are arrested and returned to the U.S. to face their crimes.” After a long and comprehensive investigation by the Goodyear Police Department, Aguirre was identified as the suspect in 14 counts of sex crimes which were allegedly committed over a seven-year period, spanning from 2004 to 2011.

Subsequently, in September 2011, a warrant was issued through Maricopa County for the arrest of Aguirre. The Goodyear Police Department requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service WANTED Violent Offenders Task Force in locating and arresting Aguirre. When the investigation indicated that he fled to Mexico, Task Force members requested support from the U.S. Marshals Service International Investigations Branch Mexico Foreign Field Office (MFFO) in locating and returning Aguirre back to the United States.

“The Goodyear Police Department is very appreciative of the efforts of our Federal and International law enforcement partners in facilitating the return of the suspect to face charges for his alleged criminal acts”, said Goodyear Chief of Police Santiago Rodriguez. “Our top priority is the public's safety, and it is reassuring to know that through these collaborative efforts, an individual alleged to have committed serious crimes is now off the streets, making our communities safer. We hope that the pending legal proceedings will help bring some form of relief to the survivors and their families.”

Aguirre was arrested in Mexico and on December 29, 2021, was safely returned to the United States to be booked at the Maricopa County Jail.