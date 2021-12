News

Akron, Ohio - You got to wonder what the thief was going to do with a 58 foot long pedestrian bridge he stole from a park in Akron.

According to the Association of Mature American Citizens, 63-year-old David Bradley hired a presumably unwitting trucking company to haul the overpass from a park in town to a location 30 miles away in Medina County on or about November 11. He was charged with felony theft. One can only guess what Bradley was planning to do with his ill-gotten viaduct.