Yalecrest, Utah - The Hoffman family of Yalecrest, have a thing for gingerbread houses, says the Association of Mature American Citizens. In fact, they live in a real-life gingerbread house.

Not long ago they realized that their red brick Tudor abode had the makings of an authentic gingerbread house and so they decided to add the necessary trimmings for the Christmas season and, sure enough, they turned their home into a holiday treat that looks good enough to eat.