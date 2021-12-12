News

Justice Department Statement on Supreme Court Decision Regarding Texas SB8

Washington, DC - The Department of Justice Friday released the following statement from spokesman Anthony Coley following the Supreme Court’s decision in Whole Woman’s Health et al. v. Jackson:

“The Department of Justice brought suit against Texas Senate Bill 8 because the law was specifically designed to deprive Americans of their constitutional rights while evading judicial review. The department will continue our efforts in the lower courts to protect the rights of women and uphold the Constitution.”