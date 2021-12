News

Omaha, Nebraska - Michelle Kaiser, owner of the Omaha Bakery in Nebraska, says her workers were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and was grateful when a customer decided to show them, he cared, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens.

Ms. Kaiser said “He knew that people were struggling in general. He noticed our staff was working really, really hard." And that’s why he used his credit card to pay $5.00 for two turnovers, so that he could say thanks by adding a $2,000 tip.