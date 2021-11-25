News

Yuma, Arizona - It must have been a very uncomfortable return to earth when the crew of a SpaceX spaceship returned recently from a more than 200 day stay on the International Space Station, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens. The toilet broke down.

As a result, European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide had to rely on their MAGs, Maximum Absorbency Garments, when duty called. When asked about the broken toilet during a press conference, astronaut McArthur smiled and said: "Of course, that's sub-optimal, but we're prepared to manage. Space flight is full of lots of little challenges, this is just one more that we'll encounter and take care of in our mission."