News

Montpelier, Vermont - A Vermont man was sentenced Tuesday to 200 months, or more than 16 years, in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release for the sexual exploitation of children and possessing child pornography. As part of his sentence, he will also pay $37,199 in restitution.

Ryan Beaulieu, 45, of Underhill, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of children and one count of possession of child pornography on March 29. According to court documents, Beaulieu used an anonymous video chat website to contact multiple prepubescent children and directed them to engage in sexually explicit conduct. Beaulieu used screen recording software to create videos of those children displaying their genitals while he sent sexually explicit messages. A search of Beaulieu’s digital devices revealed thousands of images of child sexual abuse material and contained records of his active participation in numerous online groups dedicated to producing and trafficking child sexual abuse material. Beaulieu was previously convicted in 2013 for sexually abusing a prepubescent child and was registered as a sex offender at the time of his offenses.

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan A. Ophardt for the District of Vermont made the announcement.

The Office of the Vermont Attorney General, Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations, and FBI investigated the case.

Trial Attorney Eduardo A. Palomo of the Justice Department’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section and Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan A. Ophardt for the District of Vermont prosecuted the case.