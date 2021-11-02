News

Yuma, Arizona - The Colorado Peaches is an all-girl softball team whose youngest players range in age from 50 to 90, says the Association of Mature American Citizens. The team is perhaps the only one in the nation that caters to older women with spunk. They’ve been playing softball since 1991 and managed to overcome adversities along the way.

Back in 2012 half of the players decided that they were too old for the game and quit. But the team did not break up, the better half played on and managed to rebuild the team, which went on to play in this year’s World Senior Games in Utah. They didn’t win but as 90-year-old Maggie McCloskey says, "Even if we don't win, we win. The big thing is to be a worthy opponent."