News

Chicago, Illinois - A federal jury convicted an Illinois man Monday for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a foreign terrorist organization.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Thomas Osadzinski, 22, of Chicago, designed a process using a computer script to make ISIS propaganda more conveniently disseminated online. The process would automatically copy and preserve ISIS media postings in an organized format, allowing social media users to continue to conveniently access and share the content.

In 2019, Osadzinski shared his script and instructions for how to use it with individuals whom he believed to be ISIS supporters and members of pro-ISIS media organizations. Unbeknownst to Osadzinski, the individuals were covert FBI employees and a person confidentially working with law enforcement.

Osadzinski was convicted of attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization and faces a maximum statutory penalty of up to 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Mark J. Lesko of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, U.S. Attorney John R. Lausch Jr. for the Northern District of Illinois and Special Agent in Charge Emmerson Buie Jr. of the FBI’s Chicago Field Office made the announcement.

The Chicago Joint Terrorism Task Force, which is comprised of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Barry Jonas and Melody Wells for the Northern District of Illinois and Trial Attorney Alexandra Hughes of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section are prosecuting the case.