News

Golden, British Columbia, Canada - It happened in the town of Golden, British Columbia. Ruth Hamilton was fast asleep when her dog started barking. Then, says the Association of Mature American Citizens, she heard “ a huge explosion and felt debris all over my face." She got out of bed and called 911.

"Talking to the operator, she was asking me all kinds of questions, and at that point, I rolled back one of the two pillows I'd been sleeping on and in between them was the meteorite. I was shaking like a leaf. You're sound asleep, safe, you think, in your bed, and you can get taken out by a meteorite, apparently."