News

Washington, DC - U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Monday issued the following statement:

“This past week has been a reminder for all of us at the Department of Justice of the risks our deputies, agents and local law enforcement partners confront each day.

“I’m deeply saddened by the shooting this morning in Tucson, Arizona, that killed a DEA special agent and injured another DEA agent and a task force officer from the Tucson Police Department.

“We also learned of the tragic passing of Deputy U.S. Marshal and Senior Inspector Jared Keyworth, who, on Friday, succumbed to injuries sustained in a vehicle accident while assisting with a law enforcement operation late last month.

“We are grateful for the courage and selfless sacrifice of these heroes, and I join the entire Justice Department in conveying our support and deepest sympathies to their families.”