News

Phoenix, Arizona - On Tuesday, Nevale Roanhorse, 39, of Teetso, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Diane J. Humetewa to five years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Roanhorse previously pleaded guilty to Arson.

On July 3, 2020, Roanhorse broke into a neighbor’s home on the Navajo Nation. Once inside, he started several fires that eventually consumed the structure. Roanhorse is an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety conducted the investigation in this case. Jason Crowley, Assistant U.S. Attorney, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.