News

Washington, DC - U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland met in Washington, D.C. Wednesday afternoon with Mexico Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work closely on criminal investigations and prosecutions of cross-border crime, including with regard to narcotics and firearms trafficking, human smuggling and trafficking, and illicit finance and money laundering.

The Attorneys General also agreed on the importance of our extradition relationship, and committed to vigorously pursuing the extradition requests pending in each of our countries.

Recognizing that continuing and intensive cooperation between their departments is essential, the Attorneys General agreed to continue their bilateral dialogue on a regular basis to help protect the citizens and communities on both sides of our common border.