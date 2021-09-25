News

Houston, Texas - A Texas man pleaded guilty Monday in the Southern District of Texas to fraudulently obtaining more than $1.6 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

According to court documents, Lee Price III, 30, of Houston, submitted two fraudulent PPP loan applications to two different lenders on behalf of entities 713 Construction LLC and Price Enterprises Holdings LLC. The 713 Construction LLC PPP loan application was made in the name of an individual who died shortly before the application was submitted. Through these two PPP loan applications, Price sought and obtained over $1.6 million in PPP loan funds.

Price falsely represented the number of employees and payroll expenses in each of the PPP loan applications. To support the fraudulent PPP applications, Price also submitted fraudulent tax records and other materials. After he received the PPP loan funds, Price spent the money on a Lamborghini Urus, a Ford F-350 truck, and a Rolex watch, and to pay off a loan on a residential property, among other purchases.

The Department of Justice, along with law enforcement partners, seized over $700,000 of the disbursed PPP funds in this matter.

Price pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 29 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each count of wire fraud and 10 years in prison for each count of money laundering. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division; Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery for the Southern District of Texas; Special Agent in Charge Catherine Huber of the Federal Housing Finance Agency Office of Inspector General (FHFA-OIG)–Central Region; Special Agent in Charge Sharon Johnson of the SBA Office of Inspector General (SBA-OIG)–Central Region; and Acting Inspector in Charge Dana Carter of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service – Houston Division made the announcement.

FHFA-OIG, SBA-OIG, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service–Houston Division investigated the case.

Trial Attorney Andrew Tyler of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section and Trial Attorneys James Alexander and Matthew Grisier of the Criminal Division’s Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section are prosecuting the case with the assistance of Assistant U.S. Attorney James McAlister of the Southern District of Texas. Assistant Deputy Chief Timothy A. Duree and Trial Attorney Kyle Maurer of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section assisted in the investigation of the case.

The Fraud Section leads the department’s prosecution of fraud schemes that exploit the PPP. In the months since the PPP began, Fraud Section attorneys have prosecuted more than 100 defendants in more than 70 criminal cases. The Fraud Section has also seized more than $65 million in cash proceeds derived from fraudulently obtained PPP funds, as well as numerous real estate properties and luxury items purchased with such proceeds.