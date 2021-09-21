News

Yuma, Arizona - According to the National Weather Service, Monsoon Season doesn’t officially end until September 30th (and even then, we know that Mother Nature doesn’t always consult with the NWS) So, here are some things to keep in mind:

Always treat any power lines as if they were live. Don’t touch them! Leave that to the experts. Even if a line is not charged at that moment, it could become live without warning. A common time for lines to be down would be during or after storms like we have recently experienced. Puddles or flowing water expand the area of danger, so be sure to stay well clear of them. Instead of stepping over them, go all the way around. If power is out, intersections may be dark and the traffic control lights may not be working. If that is the case, approach the intersection with caution and treat it as if it was controlled by four way stop signs. It is not just a good safety procedure, it is the law!

Many traffic accidents seem to occur during or just after a rain storm. Roadways are slick and you need more room to stop. So slow down and use extra caution. Visibility is also reduced. Have you inspected your windshield wipers lately? Heat and direct sunlight can quickly age your wipers. Old and worn wipers can make visibility worse instead of better. The time to make our personal and family plans/preparations is BEFORE the emergency occurs. “Be Prepared, Not Scared!”

For more information about Emergency Preparedness, or fire and injury prevention classes we offer, contact the Yuma Fire Department Public Information Office at 928-373-4855