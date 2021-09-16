News

Brownsville, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol agents from Brownsville Station agents helped a motorist escape from her smoking vehicle shortly before it was engulfed in fire.

Last week agents assigned to the Field Training Unit (FTU) were traveling south on U.S. Highway 77 in Brownsville, Texas when they spotted a stranded vehicle parked on the opposite lane shoulder emitting large amounts of smoke. Believing the occupants could be in danger, agents crossed the median and found that the female driver of the car still sitting in the driver seat. The agents, without regard for their own safety, extracted the woman shortly before the car was engulfed in flames. The agents requested assistance from the Brownsville Police and Fire Departments. The fire was subsequently extinguished by the firefighters. The woman was medically evaluated and did not require further medical attention.



The FTU is a Border Patrol training program that all agents must go through post-graduation from the U.S. Border Patrol Academy. This program provides new agents on-the-job training from veteran agents at their first duty location. The FTU curriculum includes area familiarization, land navigation, processing, and a multitude of other skills agents must possess and demonstrate before being allowed to patrol on their own.



The actions of the courageous group of agents are commendable and a true example of Border Patrol’s creed of “Live Honor First”